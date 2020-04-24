Posted on by NewsKitchen Publisher

Law on experiment to develop and implement artificial intelligence technology in Moscow

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Federal Law determines the procedure for conducting an experiment to establish special regulation in order to create the necessary conditions to develop and implement artificial intelligence technology in Moscow, a city of federal importance, as well as the procedure for the subsequent use of the results of applying artificial intelligence. The Federal Law also sets out the goals, objectives and basic principles of establishing an experimental legal regime.

