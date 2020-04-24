Meeting on automobile industry development

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

We have been preparing this meeting on the automobile industry for a long time. Today we will continue the cycle of such meetings to discuss developments in the key sectors. Today we will talk about the state of the automobile industry.

As I have said, the coronavirus epidemic has broken the rhythm of the economic and business life in Russia and other countries. Many companies have suddenly had to face major challenges. The demand is plummeting, including demand for complex, high-tech products. Cooperation ties and chains have been disrupted.

The epidemic has also had an impact on the Russian automobile industry, and its indicators largely reflect the current state of the consumer market and the entire economy.

Some producers’ sales almost stopped during the first weeks of April. It is quite clear why this is dangerous: first of all, there are risks of job and wage cuts. Let me note that the Russian automobile industry employs almost 300,000 people.

Moreover, thousands of companies all across Russia – large suppliers, medium-sized and small businesses, and the retail network, including car dealerships and service stations – are one way or another connected, dependent on automobile plants.

This is why it is essential to ensure the stable operation of the automobile industry in strict compliance with all the sanitary and preventive measures; to help producers and, above all, to support demand in order to preserve jobs and incomes as well as to retain qualified specialists, engineers and workers, so that those who supply components and spare parts are confident that this joint work is reliable.

At the beginning, I would like say that we already have the experience of anti-crisis support for the automobile industry. Many of my colleagues who were working then remember 2008–2009, including the global crisis the entire world was facing. Back then, timely and tailored solutions helped car producers pass through the difficult period. Moreover, after that, the industry showed a good speed of recovery and qualitative development.

Of course, the current period has its own peculiarities, and businesses understand it very well using the example of their enterprises and regions where they operate. This is why I believe it important that together with company heads and representatives of the Government we discuss and determine specific parameters and areas of support for the automobile industry and the entire automobile market.

Let me add that several decisions have already been made. For example, 12 Russian automobile producers have been included in the list of backbone companies, those that play an exceptional role in the Russian economy. The criteria to include automobile companies in this list were objective and transparent: revenue starting from 20 billion rubles and 1,000 or more employees.

These companies can receive a special bank product: a preferential loan to replenish their working capital. The rate will be subsidised in the amount of the Central Bank’s key rate, and half of the loan is also covered by guarantees of the Finance Ministry.

At the meeting on bank lending, we agreed that this programme must be launched next week. Yesterday my colleagues from the banking sector voiced their position. Today I would like to hear your opinions on how to best adjust this mechanism in the companies’ interests.

You also know that it was decided to purchase additional vehicles with federal money. I mean 1,200 mobile ICUs for regional medical institutions. Money has already been allocated, 5.2 billion rubles. The equipment that people and the healthcare system need so much must be delivered to the regions as quickly as possible. I ask the Government and heads of the Russian regions to monitor this situation.

Of course, during this acute situation it is important for us to have strategic objectives for the development of the automobile industry and build the partnership between businesses, regions and federal agencies in a way that would ensure long-term stability in the industry and strong ties along the entire production chain.

I am confident that, like the construction industry, the automobile industry can become a fundamental, backbone sector to restore the entire economy.

Let us get down to discussing these topics.

MIL OSI