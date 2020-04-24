Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei participates in the online opening ceremony of the exhibition on the occasion of the International Delegate’s Day

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On April 24, 2020 in Minsk on the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus and the UN Office in Belarus, an exhibition was opened on the basis of the National History Museum to mark the first International Delegate’s Day dedicated to the 75th Anniversary of the start of the Conference on the Creation of the United Nations in San Francisco.

During the opening ceremony, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vladimir Makei, the UN Resident Coordinator in Belarus, Joanna Kazana-Wisniowiecki, the Director of the National History Museum, Pavel Sapotko, heads of diplomatic missions of the states — permanent members of the UN Security Council (the UK, China, Russia and the U.S.) addressed the participants of the ceremony.

In his address, V.Makei emphasized that today it is difficult to imagine a world without the UN. Despite the claims made by many towards it, the UN remains an uncontested mechanism for mobilizing collective will and building partnerships to solve pressing global problems.

“We stand behind the UN — specific people, delegates. And the UN today gives us — specific people, delegates — a unique opportunity to hear each other and agree to prevent global conflict, using the only true way that has proven itself in practice, which is dialogue”, — stated the Minister.

In their speeches, foreign diplomats emphasized the enduring role of the UN in solving global problems, especially in the current situation and reaffirmed the commitment of their countries to its’ goals and principles. In this regard, they noted the need for joint efforts of all countries to successfully respond to modern challenges and threats.

A video greeting from the UN Secretary General was shown on the occasion of International Delegate’s Day.

Given the remote nature of the exhibition, Museum staff organized its’ virtual tour. The exhibition materials included historical photographs of the participants in the conference in San Francisco, including the delegation of Belarus, as well as photographs provided by the diplomatic corps in Minsk about the participation of their states in the work of the UN. In addition, the exhibition includes artefacts provided by the Museum of the Diplomatic Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, personal items of veterans of the Ministry.

The video of the ceremony and online tour will be available on the YouTube channel of the UN Office in Belarus.

International Delegate’s Day opened a series of events in Belarus dedicated to the 75th Anniversary of the UN.

