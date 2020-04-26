Order of Mother conferred on 60 Belarusian women

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

24 April 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 137 to present the Order of Mother to Belarusian women with many children.

For giving birth to and bringing up five and more children the award has been bestowed upon women from all walks of life, including women working at manufacturing enterprises, in the financial and agricultural sectors, trade, education, healthcare, culture, mass media, the Armed Forces, and housekeepers.

Among the awardees are worker of kindergarten No. 30 in Brest Olga Davidovich, designer of the Pinsk-based factory Polesye Marina Litvin, pharmacist from Brest Tatyana Kozeka, housekeeper from Volkovysk Leokadiya Yagelnitskaya, photographer of the Vesnik Glybochchyny Newspaper Yelena Menzhinskaya, registered nurse of the Cherikov central district hospital Marina Matveyeva.

The Order of Mother has been conferred on 60 women from Brest Oblast, Vitebsk Oblast, Grodno Oblast, and Mogilev Oblast.

