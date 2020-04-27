Executive Order On Awarding the Hero of Labour Title

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

For their special services to the state and the people, the following individuals were awarded the title of Hero of Labour of the Russian Federation:

Leonid Belykh, Managing Director of the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant, Republic of Buryatia;

Dmitry Mindiashvili, state coach at the Dmitry Mindiashvili Academy of Wrestling Regional Sports Training Centre, Krasnoyarsk Territory;

Alexander Motorin, hot rolling mill operator at the Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works, Chelyabinsk Region;

Leonid Roshal, President of the Research Institute of Emergency Pediatric Surgery and Traumatology, Moscow;

Yury Solomin, Artistic Director of the State Academic Maly Theatre of Russia, Moscow.

MIL OSI