Greetings on Day of Russian Parliamentarism

The message reads, in part:

“The first State Duma convened in an impressive setting of the Tavrichesky (Tauride) Palace 114 years ago, on April 27, 1906. Our country’s first nationwide legislative body made a truly unique contribution to the development of the Russian parliamentary system and gained valuable experience in law-making and parliamentary practice.

I am pleased to note that the Federation Council, the State Duma and regional legislatures are playing an immense role in addressing major tasks facing the country. Deputies of all levels adopt necessary and relevant laws in education, ecology and housing policy. And, of course, at this difficult time, in view of the dangerous epidemic, we need to unite the efforts of all branches of power to adopt well thought-out and balanced decisions aimed to ensure the health and wellbeing of the people, stability of the economy and social sphere.”

