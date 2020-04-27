Greetings on the opening of the Stalin-Churchill-Roosevelt: A Joint Fight Against Nazism virtual exhibition

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“I believe it is exceptionally important that the Federal Archive Agency, in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry and the Russian Historical Society, continues the fundamental research and educational project dedicated to the turning points and milestones in the history of the 20th century. Following two major informative exhibitions on the causes and the start of WWII, a new large-scale historical and archival exhibition is opening, Stalin-Churchill-Roosevelt: A Joint Fight Against Nazism, dedicated to cooperation of the three great powers who were allies in the Anti-Hitler Coalition during the war.

I would like to note that, despite the political disagreements and differences, sometimes opposing views on events, leaders of the Soviet Union, Great Britain and the United States managed to set their priorities correctly, rise above their personal ambitions, reach an agreement on key issues and develop common approaches to complicated problems in the interests of ending WWII as soon as possible and building a global security system based on collective action and the UN Charter.

We highly value the contribution of our allies in arms to the defeat of Nazism. They fought alongside Red Army soldiers and officers against the cruel and ferocious enemy defending the ideals of freedom and humanity, together bringing the long-awaited and precious Victory closer.

This story is compellingly told by the unique archival materials presented at the exhibition. Many of these documents are being displayed for the first time.

Today, when the humankind is facing new global challenges and threats, we must fully rely on the invaluable experience of international cooperation and genuine unity accumulated by our countries during WWII.

I am certain that the exhibition will spark broad public interest and will contribute to preserving the historical truth. Of course, I would like to extend my special words of gratitude to the organisers for their thorough and dedicated hard work.”

MIL OSI