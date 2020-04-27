Meeting on floods and wildfires in the regions

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister – Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev Trutnev YuryDeputy Prime Minister – Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District , Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin Khusnullin MaratDeputy Prime Minister , Aide to the President Maxim Oreshkin Oreshkin MaximAide to the President , Minister of Transport Yevgeny Ditrikh Ditrikh YevgenyMinister of Transport , Minister of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Natural Disaster Relief Yevgeny Zinichev Zinichev YevgenyMinister for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Natural Disaster Relief , Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dmitry Kobylkin Kobylkin DmitryMinister of Natural Resources and Environment , Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Alexander Kozlov Kozlov AlexanderMinister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic , Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev Patrushev DmitryMinister of Agriculture , Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov Siluanov AntonFinance Minister , Minister of Construction and Housing and Utilities Vladimir Yakushev Yakushev VladimirMinister of Construction and Housing and Utilities , Head of the Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre and Cartography (Rosreestr) Oleg Skufinsky, as well as governors of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), Trans-Baikal Territory, Krasnoyarsk Territory, Amur Region, Kemerovo Region – Kuzbass, Novosibirsk Region, Tyumen Region, and the Jewish Autonomous Region.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Colleagues, good afternoon,

We understand very well that all the efforts are now primarily concentrated on countering the spread of the coronavirus. However, this must not divert our attention from other potential threats to people’s lives and safety. Moreover, as we also know, the spring and summer time has come, which means that there is a significant increase in the risk of seasonal natural disasters – wildfires and floods, especially in the Far Eastern and Siberian federal districts. The current situation in several regions is already quite difficult, and today we will discuss this in more detail, focusing on concrete decisions that must be made now.

In general, every Russian region must be one hundred percent ready to respond to any emergency, to any development, and all the necessary resources must be fully mobilised.

This is why I am asking you first of all to provide the latest information on the current state of affairs in general and to make a prognosis on where the situation with floods and wildfires might deteriorate and which preventive measures are being taken in this regard; what has already been done and what is planned in order to increase the protection of populated areas and key facilities of vital infrastructure.

I am also asking you to focus on the work carried out by the Emergencies Ministry and the regions to promptly inform people and ensure their safety in general.

I am marking this issue as special. Right now many people are staying at home, in self-isolation or quarantine, their movements are objectively restricted. Hospitals, orphanages and nursing homes are working in special mode.

With this extraordinary situation unfolding, we have to specify all the plans for warning citizens of threats, for organising efforts to evacuate and to offer them temporary accommodation, if necessary, and for providing medical and other assistance.

Once again: all these issues should be considered thoroughly, including in order to avoid natural emergencies leading to local spots or outbreaks of the coronavirus infection.

And, of course, special control should be taken over all cases that involve families or citizens who have lost their property, homes or flats, and are now left without any bare essentials. Financial and material assistance, as well as payments and compensations, should be made instantly. I am aware of the problems that regional budgets are facing now, but providing help to the affected citizens and ensuring their safety is a priority. Federal agencies should engage in these efforts and respond promptly and without prevarication.

I would like to ask colleagues from the regions today to thoroughly discuss such cooperation between the regions and the Federation, and make sure there are no so called debts or outstanding obligations by the federal budget regarding the implementation of previously adopted decisions and measures aimed at emergency prevention and relief efforts.

Another important thing to note. I know that our rescuers are working competently, fearlessly and courageously, and they are ready to perform their duties in any circumstances and take risks to save others. But now they themselves have to strictly observe preventive measures.

I am instructing you to pay special attention to ensure maximum safety of the Emergencies Ministry teams, as well as staff members of all agencies and services, and volunteers involved in natural disaster relief efforts.

Let us get down to work.

MIL OSI