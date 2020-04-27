Voting in absentia for Moscow Exchange”s AGM to conclude on 27 April

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 28 April 2020, Moscow Exchange will convene its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) in absentia.

Ballots will be accepted through 27 April 2018.

Moscow Exchange is one of the first Russian companies to convene its AGM in absentia. The decision was made in light of measures taken by federal and local authorities to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and in view of the law authorizing Russian joint stock companies to conduct shareholders meetings by absentee ballot in 2020.

According to Federal Law “On Joint Stock Companies,” shareholders are deemed to have participated in the AGM in absentia if their ballots have been received by MOEX or electronic voting ballots have been completed on the MOEX website prior to the cutoff date for the acceptance of= ballots.

To participate in the AGM, shareholders must complete electronic voting ballots on the MOEX website at https://www.moex.com/a7169 today or send the completed ballots to 109052 Russia, Moscow. Novokhokhlovskaya street 23, Building 1, office 1, STATUS (provided that STATUS will receive the ballot today). Ballots and declarations of will received on 28 April 2020 or later will not be counted for the quorum or vote count.

