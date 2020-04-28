Instructions following a meeting with members of medical community

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Government of the Russian Federation has been tasked with presenting a schedule for developing vaccines to prevent COVID-19, state registration of these vaccines with the use of a fast-track procedure, and the launch of their industrial production.

In addition, the Government has been instructed to take preventive measures to protect healthcare workers and other individuals who are in contact with COVID-19 patients from contracting the virus, with the use of medications and due account of existing international experience.

The Healthcare Ministry has been tasked with creating conditions for professional non-commercial organisations to develop and approve clinical guidelines for treating COVID-19, with due account of existing experience of rendering medical aid, including the proposals made by the meeting participants.

