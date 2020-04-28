Meeting with regional heads on countering the spread of the coronavirus

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Colleagues, good afternoon,

I hope everyone can see and hear me.

Today we are having a videoconference with the heads of all Russian regions. We will discuss the results of our joint work, developments in specific regions and the tasks we have to address together.

Let me remind you that on April 2 I signed an Executive Order declaring the period through April 30 as non-working days, and the regional heads were given additional powers to establish a list of specific preventive measures.

All of this made it possible to ensure a flexible approach without applying one-size-fits-all restrictions to people at random but introducing truly necessary measures in every region and municipality.

What have we managed to do so far?

We have concentrated and mobilised all our industrial resources. Let me give you several numbers. They are growing and being constantly updated. For example, at the beginning of this year we produced 60–70 ventilators per month, while in April this figure is over 800. There will be 2,500 in May. Protective mask production grew more than 10 times: from 800,000 per day early this year to 8.5 million in April.

Russia has launched from scratch the production of an entire range of medicines necessary to treat the coronavirus infection.

Over March and April, our industry has increased the production of test kits nine times. While the number of tests carried out in Russia at the beginning of March was 2,500 per day, now we conduct approximately 150,000 per day. That is a sixty-fold increase. The coverage will constantly expand.

To be continued.

