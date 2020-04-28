Moscow Exchange moves expiration of MOEX Light Sweet Crude Oil Futures to 30 April and the option to 29 April

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Following a recommendation from the Moscow Exchange Derivatives Market Committee, the expiration date of the nearest series of the MOEX Light Sweet Crude Oil Futures contract (code: CL-5.20) is moved forward from 19 May to 30 April 2020, and the expiration date of the futures-style option on the futures contract (code: CL-5.20M140520CA, CL-5.20M140520PA) is transferred from 14 May to 29 April 2020.

The decision was made to prevent potential negative consequences for market participants and their clients.

The contract settlement price will be the settlement price of the NYMEX WTI Light Sweet Crude Oil Futures as set by NYMEX and published on the CME Group website at www.cmegroup.com on 29 April 2020 (approximately 21:30 MSK).

Other series of the MOEX futures and options on Light Sweet Crude Oil and Brent Oil will trade as usual.

