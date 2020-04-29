Meeting on developing fuel and energy sector

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Taking part in the meeting were First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov Belousov AndreiFirst Deputy Prime Minister , Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov Borisov YuryDeputy Prime Minister , Aide to the President Maxim Oreshkin Oreshkin MaximAide to the President , Energy Minister Alexander Novak Novak AlexanderEnergy Minister , Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov Reshetnikov MaximMinister of Economic Development , Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov Siluanov AntonFinance Minister , heads of major fuel and energy companies, including Lukoil, Rosneft, NOVATEK, Gazprom Background information Gazprom , Gazprom Burenie, Gazprom Neft, Surgutneftegaz, Kuzbassrazrezugol, Tatneft, Inter RAO, Rosseti and Siberian Coal Energy Company, as well as the heads of Sberbank of Russia, Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation and Renova Group of Companies.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

Today we will consider the situation in the fuel and energy sector of Russia: how coal, oil and gas, generating and network companies are operating in the current conditions, and how the standards and requirements to protect the health and safety of enterprise employees are being observed.

We all know that energy is a key sector of the national economy, which directly affects the development of the processing industry, transport, agriculture, our cities and villages, and the country’s territory as a whole, and, of course, largely determines the export capacity of Russia and the state of public finances.

I will add that the modern Russian fuel and energy sector, which, by the way, employs 2.5 million people, is a high-tech industry where unique specialists work, and projects that have no analogues in the world are implemented using the most advanced digital technology solutions, including those on the Arctic shelf and in the harsh conditions of Eastern Siberia.

Both the Russian and the entire global energy industry have gone through serious upheavals in the recent months. These problems are of a systemic nature and extend beyond national borders.

The spread of the coronavirus and forced restrictive measures have had a most unfavourable impact on the world economy, making it slow down. The global GDP is shrinking, and the demand for energy resources – both in individual countries and in the world in general – has declined. Price quotations followed suit.

Today I would like to hear your views, colleagues, the views of business people regarding the trends on energy markets. Your opinions and forecasts of how the situation will develop are very important.

I would like to point out that this is not the first time that the global energy market has faced sharp, dramatic fluctuations. True, there has never been anything like this. I have seen some of your public statements, and I agree: it has never been like this before. However, to mitigate such trends and their impact on the world economy and economic life, we need joint efforts, including such as the recent OPEC Plus agreement.

We will continue to establish effective cooperation with our foreign partners, reaching understandings on balancing out the energy market and searching for solutions that enable enterprises to implement their long-term plans, invest in development and create new jobs.

To be continued.

MIL OSI