President of the Republic of Poland / News / President proposes steps for international cooperation once pandemic ends

President proposes steps for international cooperation once pandemic ends

The official website of the President of the Republic of Poland

Wednesday, 29 April 2020

President proposes steps for international cooperation once pandemic ends

President Andrzej Duda addressed a letter to the presidents and heads of EU countries, as well to those of the Eastern Partnership and Western Balkan countries, containing international cooperation proposals once the coronavirus pandemic has been defeated.

“President Duda’s plan for Europe contains five specific proposals that can become the foundation of a positive recourse taken by Europe from the pandemic,” head of the President’s Office Krzysztof Szczerski told PAP, adding that the lesson referred to by Duda was “about solidarity and the need for European vigor”.

Szczerki also said that the plan envisages the creation of a European medical security mechanism. The Polish president also indicated in his letter the need for economic development through the growth of European production, and underlines the role of international law and humanitarian law. He pointed to the need for actions to build military security and conduct climate policy, but ones adapted to the economic possibilities of countries and the social acceptance of such actions, Szczerski added. (PAP)

