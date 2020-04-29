Telephone conversation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

29-04-2020

On April 29, 2020 upon the initiative of the Norwegian side, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway, Ine Eriksen Søreide.

During the conversation, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as interaction in international organizations, primarily in the UN.

The Ministers emphasized the importance of joint efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign Ministers welcomed the regular dialogue between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and discussed new opportunities for trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, as well as ways to overcome the joint challenges faced by the Norwegian and Belarusian business.

Taking into account that the parties are currently examining several draft bilateral agreements, Vladimir Makei and Ine Eriksen Søreide considered the development of the legal framework of cooperation between Belarus and Norway.

MIL OSI