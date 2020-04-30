Greetings to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

30 April 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent birthday greetings to Secretary General of the United Nations Organization Antonio Guterres.“Your authority and political experience, deep knowledge of the humanitarian development aspects, responsible approach and professional attitude to solving the most acute and sensitive issues on the international agenda contribute to the strengthening of the United Nations,” the message of greetings reads.The head of state expressed gratitude to Antonio Guterres for his tireless efforts to find solutions and create conditions for uniting nations for the sake of a secure future. The president has confirmed that Belarus is an active participant in the UN and will continue to consistently support the course proposed by the organization’s leadership to ensure greater openness and transparency in its activities, expand multilateral ties and consolidate the world community for sustainable development and overcoming modern challenges.

MIL OSI