Source: Gazprom

April 30, 2020, 14:00

The Gazprom Management Committee held a meeting.

The Members of the Management Committee resolved to make a donation in the amount of their respective monthly salaries in order to help fight the spread of the new coronavirus.

The funds were donated to the Botkin Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital, a state budgetary healthcare institution in St. Petersburg.

Information Directorate, Gazprom

Related news

MIL OSI