Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei participates in the meeting of the WEF Regional Action Group for Europe and Eurasia

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

30-04-2020

On April 30, 2020 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, took part in the inaugural online meeting of the High-level Regional Action Group for Europe and Eurasia launched under the auspices of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

At the invitation of the WEF Belarus joined the Regional Group, which is aimed at contributing to the development of regional initiatives and recommendations on countering the coronavirus infection COVID-19 and on economic and social recovery after the end of the pandemic. It is for the first time that Belarus was invited to participate in the WEF’s initiative of such format.

In his remarks, the Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation between the regional integration entities in order to prepare a collective response to COVID-19, mobilize joint efforts and establish partnerships to solve most pressing problems.

The event was chaired by the President of World Economic Forum, Børge Brende. Top representatives of governmental authorities of the European and and Eurasian countries, business executives and representatives of leading think tanks took part in the video-conference.

Background Information: World Economic Forum is a non-governmental organization with headquarters in Geneva. WEF is the organizer of the annual economic forum in Davos, which gathers heads of states and governments, executives of leading corporations and prominent economists.

MIL OSI