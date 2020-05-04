Telephone conversation with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

4 May 2020

A telephone conversation between the presidents of Belarus and Kazakhstan took place in the morning on 4 May on Kazakhstan’s initiative.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended greetings to Aleksandr Lukashenko on the 75th anniversary of Great Victory and on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan conveyed congratulations to Belarusians, stressing that one and a half million people of Kazakhstan were participants in that war and half of them did not return home. Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated his Kazakhstan’s counterpart on this great date and conveyed his warmest wishes to all people of Kazakhstan.

Another important topic for discussion was the preparations for the next session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. The heads of state discussed approaches and issues related to its organization, in particular, the time and format of the forthcoming session as well as documents to be adopted at the level of the heads of state. Consultations on these issues will continue. The format and date will be determined in the near future.

The steps taken to stem the spread of the coronavirus infection were also discussed. According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan is easing quarantine measures and gradually lifting restrictions imposed earlier due to the spread of the virus. The heads of state exchanged detailed information on the strategy and tactics for treatment of COVID-19 in the two countries. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the Belarusian president for the help in bringing back the residents of Kazakhstan to their homeland, and Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed his gratitude for the similar assistance.

The Belarusian president also asked to convey his greetings, warm wishes and congratulations on the 75th anniversary of Victory to Honorary Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Council Nursultan Nazarbayev.

