Condolences on Yevgeny Mikrin’s passing

The message reads, in part:

“Academician Yevgeny Mikrin made an invaluable contribution to Russian science and engineering as well as the national space programme. He rightly enjoyed strong authority and respect among his partners, friends and colleagues.

We will always keep the memory of this talented man, who was dedicated to his calling and his country’s interests, in our hearts”.

Yevgeny Mikrin, member of the Russian Academy of Sciences and Chief Designer of the Rocket and Space Corporation Energia, died at the age of 64.

The following projects were completed under Yevgeny Mikrin’s management and with his direct involvement: software for operating the propulsion system of the Buran space shuttle, control systems for the Zarya, Zvezda, Pirs, Rassvet and Poisk ISS modules; onboard and ground control systems for unmanned spacecraft of various purposes (communications and Earth remote sensing satellites).

Yevgeny Mikrin was also involved in developing digital control systems for the Progress M-M and Soyuz TMA-M cargo and manned spacecraft, as well as in upgrading the onboard control system for the Progress MS and Soyuz MS spacecraft.

