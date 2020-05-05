Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

5 May 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko had a videoconference call with Moldova President Igor Dodon on 4 May.“It’s good to see you in good health. I would like to greet you and congratulate you on our upcoming holiday – the 75th anniversary of Victory,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. “Please convey the warmest wishes from the Belarusians to the Moldovan people. We were together in that war. It was thanks to you in many way that we have not wasted this great legacy. In recent years, we have brought our countries closer together. We have no problems in economy and politics. We appreciate it very much,” the Belarusian leader said.The presidents discussed three main topics: the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Victory, the situation amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.“We have no reason to cancel the Victory Parade. I am sure it will not affect our people’s health”As for the mass events dedicated to the Victory Day, Aleksandr Lukashenko said that the country has been long preparing for the Victory Day, since the end of last year. The most important event is the Victory Parade. An important event has been scheduled for 8 May: a ceremony to lay the capsules with soil brought from different states, hero cities in the crypt of All Saints Church in Minsk.“We have examined a lot of options. After studying all the information I came to the conclusion that we cannot cancel any of these activities. We will not cancel any event. But, of course, given the situation, we are applying very stringent standards in the organization of these events. We will not drag anyone ti these events. Even without urging people to attend, I am sure there be many people,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

