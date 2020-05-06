Ambassador of Belarus V.Rybak met via videoconference the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Turkish Parliament

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

06-05-2020

On May 4, 2020 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Turkey, Victor Rybak, met via videoconference with the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Volkan Bozkır.

During the conversation, the sides touched upon a wide range of issues on the Belarusian-Turkish agenda, as well as exchanged views on the possibilities of parliamentary diplomacy for the development of bilateral cooperation in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.

Background information. V.Bozkır will assume the post of President of the UN General Assembly on September 15, 2020 and will lead the work of its 75th session.

MIL OSI