Households’ inflation expectations stabilise in second fortnight of April

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

6 May 2020

News

According to the findings of the Bank of Russia-commissioned second telephone survey carried out by InFOM on 16–24 April, there have been no major changes in households’ estimates of current and future price growth rates. Respondents still note that the current price growth has sped up compared to early 2020 and will continue to rise in the next month. That said, estimates of the pace of inflation acceleration amid lower exchange rate volatility have remained almost unchanged against the first half of April.

As before, respondents believe that prices for non-perishable products (cereals, sugar, and pasta), and fruit and vegetables have increased the most. The growth of fruit and vegetable prices has slowed down, yet remained elevated over the second half of April.

The recent survey has revealed that Russians’ estimates of their financial standing deteriorated in the second fortnight of April. This was associated with a decline in incomes resulting from the anti-pandemic measures in place. Contrastingly, households became more optimistic about their financial standing in a month.

