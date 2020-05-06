Meeting on implementing measures to support the economy and the social sphere

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues,

Before starting our today’s meeting, I would like to pass along best wishes and greetings from Mr Mishustin. He is recovering. Everything is okay. He is running a temperature, as often happens in his condition, but he is getting better. I am in contact with him every day, and he takes part in drafting all our decisions. Let us wish him a speedy recovery. Meanwhile, he sends you his best regards.

Our meeting today consists of two parts: first, reports on implementing the March and April decisions on supporting people and the economy during the coronavirus epidemic, and second, steps on lifting restrictions.

I would like to recall two packages of measures that were introduced gradually, expanded and supplemented each other according to a uniform logic of actions. Considering the development of the situation, we did this gradually. The decisions were adopted taking into account the problems that people, as well as small and medium-sized businesses, are now facing.

Priority decisions included direct payments to families with children and employees of medical facilities and emergency medical services; increased allowances for those who temporarily lost their jobs after March 1; state subsidies and easy payroll loans for companies that retain their employees, their teams; and deferments of tax, loan and rent payments.

To be continued.

