Meeting with Director of the Federal Service of National Guard Troops Viktor Zolotov

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Zolotov, we have introduced a scope of restrictions. And a lot of work to ensure that these restrictions are observed is being shouldered by the National Guard Troops. How is the work of the National Guard Troops organised today?

Director of the Federal Service of National Guard Troops of the Russian Federation and Commander of the National Guard Troops Viktor Zolotov Zolotov ViktorDirector of the Federal Service of National Guard Troops and Commander of the National Guard Troops : Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief,

The troops are performing the tasks with due consideration to the coronavirus infection. We have set up a response centre, which coordinates the troops’ operation during this period. Based on the recommendation from the Ministry of Labour, we have ordered women with children under the age of 14 and people over 60 to self-isolate, and we have taken measures to protect the military personnel and employees; we are giving out medicine, individual protective gear, and antiviral drugs, taking the temperature of the personnel, disinfecting buildings, premises, units, and the grounds of military units. We are also reorganising three military hospitals to additionally allocate 287 beds for patients with the coronavirus. The total number of hospital beds today is 1,127.

We are discussing with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Healthcare the purchase of 280 ambulance cars and equipment for them. The Ministry of Finance has allocated us 1.3 billion rubles for the procurement, including medicine for the treatment of the coronavirus infection.

Over 20,000 military personnel daily participate in the enforcement of the lockdown restrictions, protecting citizens, and guarding healthcare facilities – those where patients with coronavirus are hospitalised.

