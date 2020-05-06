Telephone conversation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

06-05-2020

On May 6, 2020 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Jacek Czaputowicz.

The Ministers discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda, including ways to increase trade and economic cooperation between the two countries and diversify energy supplies.

Background Information: in 2019, Poland ranked 5th among Belarus’ main trade and economic partners in terms of turnover, export and import and 4th in investment in the Belarusian economy.

V.Makei exchanged views with his Polish counterpart on the prospects of the Eastern Partnership. The Ministers discussed Belarusian and Polish proposals to further upgrade the EaP, the schedule of events, including preparations to the Eastern Partnership Summit. The sides underlined the importance of further developing the EaP as a pragmatic and a result-oriented project matching the interests of the citizens of the EU Member States and Eastern Partners. The Belarusian side reminded of its’ proposal to hold an EaP High-Level Event in Minsk to discuss the prospective avenues of implementation of this initiative after 2020.

The Ministers emphasized the importance of joint efforts in combating the spread of the Coronavirus disease based on the principle of solidarity in tackling common challenges. The sides noted with satisfaction the intensive cooperation already under way on fighting the COVID-19 outbreak ranging from Poland providing good-neighbourly assistance to Belarus to direct interaction between the health systems of the two countries.

Belarus – European Union agenda was also discussed during the conversation.

