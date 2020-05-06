Telephone conversation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

06-05-2020

On May 6, 2020 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

During the conversation, a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation was discussed, including interaction within international organizations and integration entities.

The parties welcomed the close cooperation of Belarus and Armenia in assisting citizens to return to their homeland in the difficult humanitarian situation of closing the borders, as well as outlined further steps to enhance interaction between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries.

