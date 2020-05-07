Executive Order on awarding 2020 Marshal Georgy Zhukov National Award

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Having considered the proposals by the State Commission for the Russian Federation National Award named after Marshal of the Soviet Union Georgy Zhukov, the President signed the Executive Order on awarding the 2020 National Award named after Marshal of the Soviet Union Georgy Zhukov and bestowing the title of laureate of the National Award named after Marshal of the Soviet Union Georgy Zhukov:

– in the field of military science – to a team of authors for the series of scientific works and educational books on financial and economic support for the activity of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation;

– in the field of new weapons and military equipment – to a team of experts for the development of 300 mm guided missiles for multiple launch rocket system;

– in the field of literature and the arts – to Natalya Malinovskaya and Yelena Yurina for creating the book Names of Victory, which describes the role of renowned Soviet military leaders in the Great Patriotic War of 1941–1945.

