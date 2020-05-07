Executive Order on providing additional insurance guarantees to individual categories of medical workers

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In order to ensure state guarantees for mandatory state insurance of medical workers as they perform their employment duties amid the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19), being guided by Article 80 of the Constitution of the Russia Federation and pending the adoption of a corresponding federal law, the President resolved to provide doctors, middle and junior medical personnel of the medical organisations and ambulance drivers who directly come into contact with patients with confirmed coronavirus infection (COVID-19) or patients who are suspected of having this infection, with additional insurance guarantees in the form of a lumpsum insurance payment.

The Executive Order determines, in particular, the specific insurance events that lead to lumpsum insurance payments and the amounts of such payments.

MIL OSI