Meeting on transport sector development

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Taking part in the meeting were Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino Vaino AntonChief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office , Acting Prime Minister Andrei Belousov Belousov AndreiFirst Deputy Prime Minister , Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin Khusnullin MaratDeputy Prime Minister , presidential aides Igor Levitin Levitin IgorAide to the President and Maxim Oreshkin Oreshkin MaximAide to the President , Transport Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh Ditrikh YevgenyMinister of Transport , Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov Manturov DenisIndustry and Trade Minister , Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov Reshetnikov MaximMinister of Economic Development , Finance Minister Anton Siluanov Siluanov AntonFinance Minister , Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina Nabiullina ElviraGovernor of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (Bank of Russia) , Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Transport and Construction Yevgeny Moskvichev, Head of the Republic of Buryatia, who also heads the State Council’s Transport working group, Alexei Tsydenov Tsydenov AlexeiHead of the Republic of Buryatia , Head of the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service Igor Artemyev Artemyev IgorHead of the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service , as well as heads of major companies and organisations operating in the transport sector.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues,

Today, just as we agreed, we will discuss the overall situation in Russia’s transport sector.

However, I would like to ask you to begin by reporting on the measures taken in the transport sector to protect people from the coronavirus, and what is being done to protect passengers and staff considering the sector’s specific nature. These issues are at the centre of our attention at the moment.

Of course, we will discuss with senior executives from the leading companies and business associations urgent measures to support the sector, as well as its development prospects, taking into account strategic long-term objectives in terms of national economic development.

Russia’s transport sector employs about 4.5 million people, whose consistent and reliable work serves as a steady growth driver for businesses and regions, as well as the entire country as a single whole.

Just like other key industries, the transport sector is having a hard time due to the coronavirus pandemic and the enforced restrictions.

We are witnessing the shrinking of cargo and passenger traffic, falling revenues and growing financial problems; many companies are suffering losses.

I would like to note that even under such difficult conditions, our transport and logistics companies continue their uninterrupted operations, provide reliable transport services between the regions and territories, which is a strategic task for our vast country.

I would like to use this opportunity to thank the employees of transport companies for their hard and responsible work during these difficult times. It is important to support the people engaged in the transport industry and ensure the general sustainability of the Russian transport sector. Companies must be able to pay salaries, maintain their fleet and infrastructure and fulfil their financial obligations.

As with other industries, we decided to allocate over 23 billion rubles from the Reserve Fund as emergency assistance to airlines. These funds should be used to pay salaries to the crews and other employees, settle airport bills and leasing payments.

It is noteworthy that the situation with air transportation – both in Russia and around the world – is particularly difficult. We can see it, we understand it, and will devote a separate meeting to it to discuss the objectives of the aviation industry in general.

I would also like to remind you that we made a list of backbone enterprises in all types of transport and will provide them with special support, including preferential loans for working capital financing.

I want to emphasise that this is a federal list of enterprises. We must not forget that in each region, there are companies that fulfil important tasks for a certain territory. Most of them are companies engaged in bus and river transport, and commuter railways. In this regard, I ask the heads of Russian regions to develop mechanisms to support such enterprises.

To be continued.

