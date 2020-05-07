Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes in April 2020

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to performance for April 2020 and all comparisons are with the same period last year.

In April 2020, total trading volume across Moscow Exchange’s markets grew by 15.9% to reach RUB 85.5 trln (RUB 73.8 trln in April 2019).

The growth leaders were the Equity Market (up 2.3 times), Derivatives Market (+64.7%) and Money Market (+29.6%).

Equity & Bond Market

Total trading volumes on the Equity and Bond Market in April 2020 grew by 31.1% to RUB 4,146.7 bln (April 2019: RUB 3,163.2 bln), hereinafter excluding overnight bonds.

Turnover in shares, RDRs and investment fund units rose more than twofold to RUB 2,102.9 bln (April 2019: RUB 904.5 bln). ADTV rose by 132.5% to RUB 95.6 bln (April 2019: RUB 41.1 bln).

Turnover in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds decreased by 9.5% to RUB 2,043.8 bln (April 2019: RUB 2,258.6 bln). ADTV was RUB 92.9 bln (April 2019: RUB 102.7 bln).

Fifty-two new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 1,353.1 bln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 182.8 bln) were placed in April 2020.

Derivatives Market

Derivatives Market volumes grew by 64.7% to RUB 10.4 trln (April 2019: RUB 6.3 trln) or 227.9 mln contracts (April 2019: 109.8 mln), of which 223.8 mln contracts were futures and 4.1 mln contracts were options. ADTV was RUB 472.5 bln (April 2019: RUB 286.8 bln).

Open interest at the end of the month was RUB 440.4 bln (April 2019: RUB 553.8 bln).

Standartised OTC Derivatives Market turnover increased by 3.0% to RUB 43.7 bln.

FX Market

FX Market turnover increased by 29.6% to RUB 29.1 trln (April 2019: RUB 30.8 trln), with spot trades totaling RUB 8.8 trln and swap trades and forwards totaling RUB 20.4 trln.

The FX Market’s ADTV was RUB 1,323.5 bln (USD 17.6 bln), compared to RUB 1,401.8 bln (USD 21.7 bln) in April 2019.

Money Market

Money Market turnover was RUB 40.7 trln (April 2019: RUB 31.4 trln). ADTV was RUB 1,851.9 bln (April 2019: RUB 1,425.2 bln). The GCC repo segment turnover grew by 22.2% to RUB 6.3 trln.

