Telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Shinzo Abe Abe ShinzoPrime Minister of Japan congratulated Vladimir Putin on the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The discussion focused on the coronavirus pandemic. The President of Russia and the Prime Minister of Japan informed each other about the measures to stop the spread of the infection and confirmed their plans to expand cooperation of the relevant agencies in healthcare, including the joint development of medications.

The two leaders also discussed other current issues of Russia-Japan interaction, including in trade and economic spheres.

Mr Putin and Mr Abe agreed to maintain contacts at various levels as the epidemiological situation returns to normal.

MIL OSI