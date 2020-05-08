Bank of Russia lowers the volume of coupon bond placement

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

8 May 2020

The Bank of Russia decided not to hold auctions to place the 33rd issue of Bank of Russia coupon bonds (coupon OBRs) from 12 May 2020 given the decreased structural liquidity surplus and the need to absorb the stable component of banking sector excess liquidity. This decision allows the Bank of Russia to be more flexible in absorbing liquidity through weekly deposit auctions, its main operations.

In addition, from 12 May 2020 until the redemption of the 31st issue of coupon OBRs, the Bank of Russia will not hold auctions to place the 32nd issue of coupon OBRs. The decision about the further schedule and volume of placement of the 33rd issue of coupon OBRs will be made later on with due account of the situation with banking sector liquidity.

