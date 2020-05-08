Telephone conversation with President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President of Cuba warmly congratulated Vladimir Putin on the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War Background information Great Patriotic War . The heads of state also exchanged greetings on the 60th anniversary of the restoration of Russian-Cuban diplomatic relations marked today.

When discussing the coronavirus pandemic, the focus on expanding healthcare cooperation of relevant departments was confirmed. The Russian side particularly noted the significant contribution made by Cuban medical workers to assist many countries in combatting the coronavirus.

The presidents also agreed to continue contacts at various levels as the epidemiological situation normalises.

