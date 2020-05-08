Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

8 May 2020

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko had a telephone conversation with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon.The heads of state exchanged warm congratulations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory.Aleksandr Lukashenko and Emomali Rahmon discussed the state of bilateral relations and stressed the importance of their further development and effective implementation of joint projects.The presidents also touched upon the current situation amid the coronavirus pandemic. The leaders of the countries exchanged experience and the information about the measures taken to combat the spread of infection.

