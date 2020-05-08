Telephone conversation with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

8 May 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has had a phone conversation with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.The presidents stressed the importance of the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War and congratulated each other and the two nations on this great occasion.The agenda of the talks included matters of cooperation in various areas, primarily in trade and economy, and ways to preserve the recent positive dynamics of interaction.Aleksandr Lukashenko and Shavkat Mirziyoyev also informed each other about the situation with the coronavirus spread in Belarus and Uzbekistan.

