75th anniversary of Victory

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The ceremony at the memorial ended with a march of the guard of honour and a military band.

The President also laid flowers at the obelisks of hero cities and the monument honouring the cities of military glory.

Vladimir Putin congratulated veterans and all Russians on Victory Day.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Dear citizens of Russia, veterans, friends,

With all my heart, I greet you on Victory Day.

This day is our most important and most cherished holiday, which we celebrate solemnly across our nation, all together.

Victory Day will always have a tremendous spiritual and moral significance and be a sacred date for us.

It is our memory and pride, the history of our country and of every family. It is a part of our souls, passed on to us by our parents and grandparents.

Today we strongly feel the magnitude of their fates as we remember those who are no longer with us and look lovingly at their photographs of different years. We wish our veterans a long life and bow to the glorious generation of victors.

They did so much for our Motherland that it is impossible to measure or repay. They saved our country and the future generations; they liberated Europe, protected peace, restored cities and villages and achieved enormous success.

We pay tribute and endlessly honour the monumental and selfless heroism of the Soviet people, people of different ethnicities who stood shoulder to shoulder with each other in combat and on the home front. Their courage, unity, nobility and truly unfaltering willpower are timeless.

To be continued.

MIL OSI