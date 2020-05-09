Executive Order on one-time payments to certain categories of Russian citizens residing in Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Transnistria, in connection with 75th anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In connection with the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941–1945, the President ordered that a one-time payment be made in May-June 2020 to certain categories of Russian citizens permanently residing in the Republic of Abkhazia, the Republic of South Ossetia and the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic, specified in Federal Law No. 5-FZ On Veterans of January 12, 1995. Among them are persons disabled in the Great Patriotic War, veterans of the Great Patriotic War, former juvenile prisoners of concentration camps, ghettos and other places of forced detention created by the fascists and their allies during World War II, former adult prisoners of Nazi concentration camps, prisons and ghettos, widows (widowers) of military personnel killed during the war with Finland, the Great Patriotic War and the war with Japan, widows (widowers) of deceased persons disabled in the Great Patriotic War, and participants in the Great Patriotic War.

The Executive Order also specifies the amount of payments.

The corresponding instruction was issued to the Government of the Russian Federation.

