Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Immortal Regiment nationwide event is held on Victory Day in Russia and abroad. During the march, people carry photos of their family members who took part in the Great Patriotic War. The first march was held in Tomsk in 2012.

On the 75th anniversary of Victory, the Immortal Regiment event is held remotely, online.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Friends,

I would like to address those of you who answer the call of your heart and regularly take part in the Immortal Regiment march with photos and portraits of your family members and loved ones who took part in the Great Patriotic War.

Whether we march in a single formation or stay indoors like today, our heroes are always with us in our hearts. And this will always be so; they will remain with us forever. Meanwhile, we will have another chance to walk the cobblestones of Red Square to pay tribute to our heroes.

MIL OSI