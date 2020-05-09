Presidential Regiment review

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, comrades.

Greetings on Victory Day to you, to all Russian military personnel and to our dear veterans.

Seventy-five years ago, in May 1945, the Red Army put an end to the tragedy of the 20th century and triumphantly ended the most violent battle in history.

It was a just, heroic and selfless battle for the entire Soviet nation. It was the Soviet people who defeated Nazism and crushed that monstrous force that brought death, grief and suffering upon millions of people.

I am certain that decades and centuries later, the grateful world will remember this act of heroism, and for the people of Russia, the perseverance, strong will and unity of the generation of victors will always be the highest example of a sacred feeling towards one’s homeland.

Today, a flypast in Russian skies honoured all the heroes of the Great Patriotic War. A ceremonial military march will take place here, in the heart of our country, on Cathedral Square in the Moscow Kremlin.

The heirs of the Great Victory are standing in these ranks today. And I am certain that each and every one of you, all the soldiers and officers of the Russian Armed Forces try to live up to our veterans, to the bravery of front-line fighters, their dedication to military duty and their Oath, their loved ones and their Fatherland, for which they fought never sparing themselves, fought to the last breath at the legendary frontiers and nameless heights.

The Russian Army and Navy are faithful to these martial traditions. Modern-day defenders of our Motherland have proved this in battles against international terrorism, solving extremely difficult tasks of ensuring our country’s security.

We remember the lessons of the war. I would like to stress once again that all the development plans for the Russian Army and Navy will be fulfilled. Nobody should doubt that.

Our Armed Forces have been and will continue to receive the latest military equipment. Most importantly, we know that these weapons are in safe hands. They were entrusted to people who are inspired and guided by love for their Fatherland, their people, dedication to our historical memory and the great legacy of the Victory soldiers.

Glory to our people, the nation of victors!

Glory to the valiant Russian Armed Forces!

Happy Victory Day! Hooray!

