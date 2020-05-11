Greetings on Day of National Emblem and National Flag

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to compatriots as the country celebrates the Day of the National Emblem and the National Flag.

The President said in a message of greetings that the Belarusian people had gone a centuries-long path to independence, and the emblem and the flag are the integral parts of it. Alongside with the anthem, these crucial national symbols contribute to the consolidation of the society, help preserve the continuity of generations, and inspire to do new deeds for the benefit of the Fatherland.

“I am convinced that only together we will be able to successfully respond to all challenges of the time, productively develop the economy, strengthen and protect Belarus’ independence and security,” the head of state stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished all Belarusians strong health, happiness, joy and wellbeing. “My this holiday celebrate our common victories and achievements, make us confident of our future,” the President stressed.

