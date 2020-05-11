Greetings to President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President of European Council Charles Michel

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

9 May 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent Europe Day greetings to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles Michel.The head of state pointed out it is symbolic that the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 is also celebrated on 9 May. The end of that war enabled conditions for the development of integration in Western Europe.“The foundation of the European Union became a significant event, which fostered stronger trust on the European continent. Today’s European Union is a respected association of independent countries, a guarantor of security and one of the key economic partners of Belarus,” reads the message sent to Charles Michel.Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed that Belarus is in favor of long-term cooperation and predictability in relations between neighbors. “We strongly count on open and constructive cooperation with European partners in all areas of mutual interest,” reads the message sent to Ursula von der Leyen.Aleksandr Lukashenko wished peace, prosperity, accord, and prompt resumption of their normal lives to residents of the united Europe.

