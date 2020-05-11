Telephone conversation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei with the Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of Austria

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On May 11, 2020 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, held a telephone conversation with the Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria, Alexander Schallenberg. The conversation was initiated by the Austrian side.

A wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation was discussed. Special attention was paid to the implementation of the agreements reached during the official visit of the President of the Republic of Belarus to Austria in November 2019.

The parties emphasized the need to consolidate international efforts in order to combat the spread of coronavirus infection. The importance of learning the right lessons from the current crisis, restoring and strengthening full-scale international dialogue was noted.

