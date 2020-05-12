Executive Order on extending measures to ensure sanitary and epidemiological wellbeing of the population

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In order to further ensure sanitary and epidemiological wellbeing of the population in view of the spread of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19), the President ordered the highest officials in the Russian regions to determine, based on the sanitary and epidemiological situation and specific features of the spread of the infection, the territories within the borders of their specific regions where, if necessary, the restrictive measures to ensure sanitary and epidemiological wellbeing of the population may be extended; to suspend or to restrict operation of specific organisations or private entrepreneurs on such territories; and, if necessary, to regulate the movement of persons and vehicles.

The instructions to the highest officials in the Russian regions also concern measures of support aimed at maintaining employment for the organisations and private entrepreneurs who operate in sectors that are not on the list of sectors of the Russian economy most affected by the downturn resulting from the spread of the novel coronavirus infection.

The Executive Order also lists organisations that must continue operating during the period of measures to ensure sanitary and epidemiological wellbeing of the population in the Russian regions due to the spread of the novel coronavirus infection

(COVID-19).

