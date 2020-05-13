Meeting on supporting aviation industry and air transportation

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

Let us get down to work.

However, before we discuss measures to support our air carriers and the aviation industry, I would like to say the following. We hold regular meetings on the individual industries, but the crucial part is that all of our plans and projects are implemented on time and in full.

This is what I have in mind. On May 11, after a serious discussion with the Government and the Executive Office, I proposed a set of measures to support the people and businesses. On the next day, over a million requests had been posted on the Public Services Portal by those who hope to receive the one-time assistance of 10,000 rubles per child aged through 15 years. Then the portal crashed. I know that our colleagues from the Communications Ministry have now repaired it, but I would like you to take notice of this, as well as of other such similar matters.

Even during these difficult times – it is also difficult for the budget, because budget revenue has decreased considerably due to the falling prices of our traditional products, that is, oil and energy – we nevertheless found the means to support our people, the economy in general, as well as individual industries and companies. Once we started doing this, we must carry it through, for otherwise we will not achieve the result that we want and that the people expect us to achieve.

This also concerns, as I mentioned last time we met, additional payments to our medical personnel. As I said on May 11, regrettably, these payments have been made in far from all of the regions. As of now, only two or three regions have not made these payments. We only had to point at the drawback, and it was immediately remedied. Why cannot we do everything properly from the very start?

I am asking you to pay more attention to performance standards.

As I have already mentioned, we regularly hold industry meetings to support the economy and jobs, employment and the incomes of citizens. Today, as agreed, we will discuss the airline industry. Together with business representatives, we will consider the current state and development tasks of domestic airlines, airports, as well as aircraft manufacturing enterprises.

As I have already noted, due to the coronavirus epidemic, air traffic – both in our country and abroad – is facing forced restrictions. Perhaps the most serious decline among all types of transport occurred in aviation. The numbers of users on domestic flights decreased significantly, by 88 percent. International air traffic has almost stopped: there is a reduction of more than 90 percent. The number of passengers at Russian airports has dropped to a minimum.

Companies, airports are losing revenue, which certainly affects their financial situation and, most importantly, their employees and the well-being of people involved in air transportation.

Let me remind you that we have already decided to allocate emergency assistance – over 23 billion rubles – to Russian airlines so that they can pay salaries to crews, personnel, airport services, leasing expenses and other purposes and thereby ensure the stability of enterprises.

I would like to ask business representatives today to tell us how this work is being organised and whether all the issues have been resolved. Although I do know that not all the issues have been resolved, and in fact, the organisation of this work within the allocated funds requires more serious consideration. Let us talk about this today. Let us talk about how effective and sufficient the incoming support is.

I would also like to note that last week, following a meeting on transport, I gave instructions to especially support airports during the epidemic, to allocate federal funds – almost 11 billion rubles – for their urgent needs. I would like to ask the heads of the federal departments to report on how the decisions made are being implemented.

To be continued.

