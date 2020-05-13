On May 20 the refinancing rate will decline to 8% per annum (Press release)

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

On May 20, 2020, the refinancing rate will be reduced from 8.75% to 8% per annum, the rate on overnight credit – from 9.75% to 9% per annum and that on overnight deposit – from 7.75% to 7% per annum.

The relevant decisions were taken by the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus following the meeting on monetary policy on May 13, 2020.

The statement of the Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus based on the results of the meeting will be published on the website of the National Bank at 3:00 pm (UTC+3).

The next meeting on monetary policy of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus is planned for August 12, 2020.

