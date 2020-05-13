Telephone conversation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei and EU Special Representative for Human Rights

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

13-05-2020

On May 13, 2020 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, had a telephone conversation with the EU Special Representative for Human Rights, Eamon Gilmore.

The sides discussed Belarus – EU cooperation in the field of human rights and measures taken to fight the spread of the coronavirus infection. The sides also exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation within the OSCE.

V.Makei noted that Belarus regularly discusses human rights issues with the EU and the U.S. in the spirit of mutual respect and intends to continue this practice.

