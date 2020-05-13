Telephone conversation with WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

12 May 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko had a telephone conversation with Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Ghebreyesus on the initiative of the WHO on 12 May.

Tedros Ghebreyesus asked the president to brief him on the current situation in Belarus. He also wanted to know if the country needs any support from the organization and pledged assistance if necessary.

The president told him about the operation of the healthcare system in general and about Belarus’ strategy against the spread of the virus. He stressed that the treatment of pneumonias is number one priority in Belarus. The main objective for Belarus is to fight for every life and to prevent a death rate spike.

The WHO director general remarked that every country is using its own response methods amid the pandemic. There are no universal recipes and requirements. The WHO director general thanked the Belarusian leader and government for the deep involvement in the process and added that he is well aware of it.

Aleksandr Lukashenko and Tedros Ghebreyesus also discussed the WHO mission which worked in Belarus in April. The president thanked the WHO experts for the visit. Tedros Ghebreyesus, in turn, thanked the Belarusian side for the warm welcome of specials and for the provision of good working conditions to them. He expressed an intention to provide further assistance to Belarus.

The president invited the WHO director general to visit Belarus. Tedros Ghebreyesus accepted the invitation and promised to pay a visit after the pandemic.

