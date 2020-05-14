Bank of Russia to cap acquirer fees on medical services from 1 June

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

13 May 2020

News

The maximum acquirer fee charged on payments for medical services shall not exceed 1% between 1 June and 30 September 2020, according to a Bank of Russia Board of Directors decision of 13 May.

It is imperative that medical establishments are capable of cutting their operating costs in the current context. The fee cap is applicable to payments made to clinics and hospitals, medical laboratories, the ambulance service and licensed doctors (general practitioners or specialist doctors). The decision will result in fee amounts dropping more than 1.5 times.

The measure follows the regulator’s previous decision whereby through 30 September 2020 acquirer fees are capped on online purchases of food products, pharmaceutical and other medical goods, clothing and convenience goods.

Preview photo: Vchal / Shutterstock / Fotodom

MIL OSI