Belarusian authorities must cease attacks on human rights defenders and journalists

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights House Foundation is observing with increasing concern the wave of arrests and disappearances of human rights defenders and journalists across Belarus. Against the backdrop of worrying increases in COVID-19 infections and August Presidential elections, the actions by Belarusian authorities to intimidate human rights defenders and limit the spread of information by independent journalists are alarming.

HRHF calls on the Belarusian authorities to immediately:

Cease the arbitrary detention and arrest of human rights defenders and journalists

Stop criminal investigations against human rights defenders Alena Masliukova and Uladzimir Vialichkin and journalist Andrei Miadzvedzeu

Free all human rights defenders and journalists who have been arrested or detained, including Roman Kislyak

Despite calls from international bodies, including the UN Human Rights Committee, to criminalize forced disappearances, HRHF is also seeing troubling reports of increases in disappearances of human rights defenders in Belarus. On May 10, human rights defender and lawyer Roman Kislyak disappeared after observing peaceful environmental protests in Brest. Authorities did not confirm his detention for two days. Roman joins several human rights defenders who disappeared without any notification by authorities as to their whereabouts or reasons for detention. Such methods of detention are illegal under international human rights law and represent a violation of Belarus’ obligations under international human rights treaties.

May has been a particularly troubling time for human right in Belarus. On May 12 alone, more than 25 court hearings took place across Belarus against human rights defenders for joining in peaceful protests, according to the Human Rights Centre Viasna, an HRHF partner. Just this week, Viasna reports the arrests of at least 120 peaceful protestors challenging recent detentions by Belarusian authorities against opposition figures. These actions, less than three months before the scheduled 9 August Presidential elections, follow patterns observers have seen in past Presidential election cycles in Belarus.

According to one of the member of the Belarusian Human Rights House, the Belarusian Association of Journalists, administrative arrests have taken place against independent journalists attempting to report on recent peaceful protests against the Military parade and attacks on opposition figures by Belarusian authorities. Belarusian law entitles journalists access to peaceful protests and the right to cover them. Any attempts by the Belarusian authorities to silence free and independent media should cease immediately and authorities must ensure the freedom of expression for all people in Belarus.

HRHF condemns the actions by Belarusian authorities to limit the spread of information about COVID-19 and attack human rights defenders and journalists. These trends designed to intimidate and limit independent civil society are a stark reminder of the lengths to which the Belarusian authorities will go to maintain power. It further underscores the need to reinforce calls by the United Nations Human Rights Committee to criminalize HRHF stands in solidarity with Belarusian human rights defenders and independent journalists during this critical time.

MIL OSI